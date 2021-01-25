Biden gun policies concern Second Amendment advocates

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:33 PM PT – Monday, January 25, 2021

Many gun owners fear the Second Amendment is under attack as Joe Biden looks to make good on gun legislation.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden suggested drastic firearm reform, which included reinstating the “assault weapons ban,” and holding manufacturers “civilly liable for their products.”

It’s long past time we take action to end the scourge of gun violence in America. As president, I’ll ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implement universal background checks, and enact other common-sense reforms to end our gun violence epidemic. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

He also proposed mandatory registration of some rifles, which would cost up to $200. Noncompliance could earn gun owners ten years in federal prison.

“My first day of office, I’m going to send a bill to the Congress, repealing the liability protection for gun manufacturers, closing the background check loopholes and waiting period that now let too many people slip through the cracks,” Biden stated.

Under the proposed gun plan, firearm applicants would need to submit a 13 page application, complete with their photograph and fingerprints in order to be considered for purchases.