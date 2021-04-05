Trending

Biden goes back on promise to shield families making under $400K/year from tax hike in infrastructure plan

President Joe Biden arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, to travel back to the White House after announcing his infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

UPDATED 8:37 AM PT – Monday, April 5, 2021

Joe Biden is taking heat for appearing to lie about some of the funding behind his $2 trillion infrastructure package.

Over the weekend, he said he will increase taxes on families making $200,000 a year. While promoting it last month, however, the Democrat promised families making less than $400,000 per year would see no change in their taxes.

“Paid for by asking big corporations, many of which do not pay any taxes at all, just to pay their fair share,” Biden stated. “And it will not raise a penny tax on a family making less than $400,000 a year. No federal tax, no addition.”

Critics have said the infrastructure proposal will burden American families, especially while they are recovering from coronavirus lockdown orders.

Despite his promise, Biden said after Easter break he will meet with lawmakers to push the plan forward.

