Trending

Biden gives unclear response on whether he will visit Texas

WILMINGTON, DE - MARCH 12: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the coronavirus outbreak, at the Hotel Du Pont March 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Health officials say 11,000 people have been tested for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, DE – MARCH 12: Joe Biden delivered remarks about the coronavirus outbreak at the Hotel Du Pont March 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:35 AM PT – Friday, February 19, 2021

As Joe Biden signed a major emergency disaster declaration for Texas, he explained he would make a decision on whether to visit the state next week. On Friday, Biden said he spoke with Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and they discussed what exactly the state needed to address the weather and utility crisis.

He added he would ask FEMA to speed up the paperwork so he could sign it as soon as possible, but Biden hedged on whether he would visit Texas to assess the situation first hand.

“It depends. The answer is yes. The question is, I had planned on being in Texas the middle of next week, but what I don’t want to be is a burden,” Biden stated. “When the president lands in any city in America, it creates, it has a long tail, and they’re working like the devil to take care of their folks. If, in fact, it’s concluded that I can do it without creating a burden for the folks on the ground while they’re dealing with this crisis, I plan on going.”

His unclear response drew criticism, with some pointing to trips President Trump took to states hit hard by natural disasters.

MORE NEWS: Don Jr.: I Won’t Jump On Bandwagon To Cancel Sen. Cruz

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE