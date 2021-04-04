Trending

Biden fails to mention Jesus in ‘Easter Address,’ speaks of COVID

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 2: U.S. President Joe Biden pauses while speaking about the March jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House on April 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. According to the U.S. Labor Department, employers added over 900,000 jobs in March, up from 416,000 in February. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Joe Biden. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:45 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Joe Biden has come under fire for failing to mention Jesus Christ in his purported ‘Easter Address.’

However, Biden made sure to mention COVID-19 seven times.

“We share the sentiments of Pope Francis who has said that getting vaccinated is a moral obligation,” Biden said.

Biden, who claims to be a devout Catholic, took an opportunity to promote COVID vaccines in his address, which further stirred the latest fears of the coronavirus.

Critics said his address was an insult as he failed to honor the Christian symbol of faith and instead, used a supposedly religious message for political purposes. Biden’s COVID address also caused dismay among Christian communities, many of whom oppose vaccinations for any purpose.

Critics said the focus of Biden’s address showed the modern left was really worshipping money and power instead of Jesus.

