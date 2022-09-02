Biden faces criticism for extreme primetime address targeting MAGA GOP

OAN Newsroom

Joe Biden’s primetime address is drawing support and criticism as it targeted Americans who voted for Donald Trump. Critics have pointed out POTUS promised to unite the country, but did the opposite with his extreme message targeting MAGA Republicans. Biden went as far as to say they are semi-fascists and a threat to democracy.

What he failed to address is top issues facing Americans. This includes inflation out pacing wages, a record amount of fentanyl and individuals on the terrorist watch list coming across the southern border, the violent crime wave in cities, decades of student progress in reading an math erased, and the censorship of dissenting fact-based opinions.

A recap in case you missed Biden’s speech: Nothing to lower inflation.

Nothing to reduce crime.

Nothing to secure the southern border. All division, no solutions. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 2, 2022

On the contrary, supporters said this was the speech they were waiting for the President to make as he called out the attempts to decertify the 2020 election results and showed backbone. a

Meanwhile, Biden has appeared to get roasted by left-wing media mainstays for delivering a divisive political speech with Marines in uniform behind him. Biden’s so-called “battle for the soul of the nation” speech Thursday night is not getting the roaring applause he may have hoped for.

A CNN reporter was one of many to point out that the military is meant to be kept apolitical and Biden stood in front of two Marines, disparaging half the country. She said “positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that.”

The White House has dismissed these concerns while claiming Biden’s speech was not political. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre went on to say that it is not unusual to have presidents deliver speeches in front of service members. She then cited Reagan and Bush.

