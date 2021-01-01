Biden faces backlash after crushing border wall developments

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:18 AM PT – Monday, January 25, 2020

Joe Biden recently discussed immigration on the southern border with the president of Mexico. On Friday, Biden spoke with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to outline his plan to reduce immigration by addressing its root causes.

Part of the new administration’s goal is to increase “lawful alternative immigration pathways.” Biden’s efforts includes a drastic overhaul of President Trump’s immigration policies, including stopping construction on the southern border wall.

“If President Biden says that a wall is no longer being built, that’s what he means,” stated the Mexican president. “In four years, zero.”

Meanwhile, Republicans are slamming Biden’s decision to halt progress on the border wall. Specially, House Minority Leader Kevin McMarthy (R-Calif.) accused Biden of putting illegal immigrants before Americans.

“That is why I was disappointed to see within hours of assuming office, the new administration was more interested in helping illegal immigrants than helping our own citizens,” stated the Republican leader. “These are the wrong priorities at the wrong time; Americans need our help at home and that’s where our focus must remain.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) took to Twitter to express her disappointment in Biden’s executive order, noting the wall helped prevent human trafficking and strengthened national security.

I am disappointed in President Biden’s executive order to halt border wall funding and construction. The wall has strengthened our border security and national security, and it has reduced drug and human trafficking. — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) January 21, 2021

Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) also called out Biden’s “liberal agenda” by claiming it was a way to score points with the international community.

President Biden’s first actions halt construction of President Trump’s border wall, block the Keystone XL Pipeline and re-enter the Paris Climate Accord. Instead of putting Americans first, he’s implementing a liberal agenda to score points with the international community. — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) January 21, 2021

