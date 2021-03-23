Biden exploits Colo. shooting in effort to get gun control passed

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:15 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Joe Biden has exploited the deadly Colorado shooting as an opportunity to call for more gun control. On Tuesday, Biden spoke at the White House and called for a ban on what he called “assault-style weapons” and high-capacity magazines. He went on to urge Senate lawmakers to immediately pass a pair of gun control bills, which the Democrat-led House approved in early March.

The White House said Biden has considered executive action on gun control. While he admitted that not all the facts regarding the massacre were out, including the suspect’s motive and even weapons he used, Biden insisted on calling for new gun measures.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future and urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden stated.

We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. We can close loopholes in our gun background check system. This is not a partisan issue — it’s an American issue that will save lives. Congress needs to act. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 23, 2021

Biden claims gun control is not a partisan issue, but an American issue that would save lives. He made the comments despite reports of escalating violence and deadly shootings in major U.S. cities with some of the strictest gun laws.

WATCH: Powerful and important testimony delivered today by Dr. Suzanna Gratia Hupp on protecting Americans’ #2A rights. pic.twitter.com/2E93YmexkH — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 23, 2021

After the briefing, Biden once again refused to answer questions from reporters.