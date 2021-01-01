Biden doesn’t appear to have pandemic plan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:45 AM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

Joe Biden is continuing to push through executive orders, but doesn’t seem to be optimistic they will help change the path of the pandemic.

During a press briefing on Friday, Biden painted a grim picture of the coming months.

This afternoon, I’ll be taking action to provide much-needed relief to communities and small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Tune in. https://t.co/VCXSO3ZRh9 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2021

Many lawmakers are calling the administration’s plans into question, saying state leaders were told these restrictions Democrats pushed on most states were meant to flatten the curve. However, in Biden’s address to the American people, he said it doesn’t appear there is anything the government can do to slow the spread and have things return to normal.

“If we fail to act, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months as this pandemic grazes on,” Biden stated. “There is nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”

We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control. I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

This came after Biden criticized the Trump administration’s efforts to help Americans all the while promoting his COVID-19 plan during his push for the White House.