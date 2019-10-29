Biden denied holy communion at mass due to stance on abortion

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:25 AM PT — Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent statements on abortion are upsetting religious voters so much that he was denied communion at Sunday mass. Father Robert E. Morey of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church in Florence, South Carolina had reportedly refused Biden the sacrament due to the politician’s support of pro-choice stance.

Biden, who claims to be personally against abortion, has gone on record in support of upholding the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, and recently has voiced his support of Medicaid funded abortions.

” I made sure we guaranteed a woman’s right to choose for better part of a generation, I would make sure that we move and insist that we pass, we codify Roe v. Wade,” stated Biden. “The public is already there, hings have changed.”

Canon church law states a priest must refuse communion to any person who publicly lives a life of sin without repentance, which includes supporting abortion.

Denying pro-choice politicians the sacraments has long been practiced, most notably in 2013 when the Vatican declared that Nancy Pelosi should be denied communion until her policy changed.