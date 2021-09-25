Biden delivers remarks on boosters, border, reconciliation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:22 AM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Joe Biden delivered remarks regarding his response to COVID-19, the crisis along the southern border and the stalled $3.5 trillion Democrat spending package. Speaking from the White House on Friday, Biden touted efforts to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots out to the public. He announced anyone who received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is eligible to receive a third one after six months.

“My message today is this, if you’ve got the Pfizer vaccine January, February, March of this year, and you’re over 65 years of age, go get the booster,” said Biden. “Or if you have a medical condition like diabetes or you’re a frontline worker, like a health care worker or a teacher, you can get a free booster now.”

Biden said the goal is to keep those that are already fully vaccinated, protected from the virus.

“The bottom line is if you’re fully vaccinated, you’re highly protected from severe illness even if you get COVID-19. In fact, recent data indicates there’s only one confirmed positive case per 5,000 fully vaccinated Americans per day,” claimed Biden. “You’re safe as possible. You’re in good shape and we’re doing everything we can to keep it that way, which is where the booster comes in.”

If you got the Pfizer vaccine in January, February, or March — and you are over 65, have a medical condition, or work in a frontline job — you can go get your booster. They will be available in 80,000 locations, including at over 40,000 pharmacies nationwide. pic.twitter.com/XT5oiTCedV — President Biden (@POTUS) September 25, 2021

Biden then shifted the focus of his remarks to two other issues plaguing his presidency. He first addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the use of horse patrols at the southern border to dissuade migrants from coming across. The controversy began when a photo circulated showing an agent appearing to use the reigns of his horse on a migrant.

Despite Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refuting the claim, explaining that the reigns were long so that agents could better control their horses and they weren’t used on migrants, Biden condemned the agents.

Switching from an international crisis to a domestic one, Biden attempted to drum up support for the Democrats two massive spending bills. “I support a lot of these proposals. We don’t need all of the things I support to pay for this, but I do support that,” Biden said.

Although, while the coronavirus, border and Capitol Hill crises continue, Biden headed to Camp David to spend the weekend far from Washington and far from the issues causing his approval rating to plummet.