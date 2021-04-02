Trending

Biden defends raising taxes to pay for infrastructure plan

President Joe Biden speaks about the March jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

Joe Biden defended raising taxes in order to pay for his high-priced infrastructure package. During a press appearance Friday, Biden touted the March jobs report and the falling unemployment rate.

When pressed on raising taxes on corporate America and the highest earners in the country, Biden doubled down by saying it’s necessary to bring the U.S. economy out of the pandemic slump.

“Asking corporate America to pay their fair share will not slow the economy at all,” Biden claimed. “It will make the economy function better and create more energy.”

Biden’s comments came after the group “Business Roundtable” recently condemned the tax hikes for infrastructure, saying it will reduce their opportunities to grow, slow the creation of new jobs and drag on GDP growth.

