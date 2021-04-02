Biden defends raising taxes to pay for infrastructure plan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

Joe Biden defended raising taxes in order to pay for his high-priced infrastructure package. During a press appearance Friday, Biden touted the March jobs report and the falling unemployment rate.

When pressed on raising taxes on corporate America and the highest earners in the country, Biden doubled down by saying it’s necessary to bring the U.S. economy out of the pandemic slump.

Current Biden administration strategy to pass massive new spending bills works this way: First, find a cause nearly everyone supports, i.e. “Covid relief,” or “infrastructure.” Then shovel tons of unrelated stuff into bills with those names and hope most people don’t catch on. — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 2, 2021

“Asking corporate America to pay their fair share will not slow the economy at all,” Biden claimed. “It will make the economy function better and create more energy.”

My advice to the Administration: If you want to do an infrastructure bill, let's do an infrastructure bill. Before the pandemic, we had the best economy in 50 years. We should not raise taxes under the guise of an infrastructure bill and send our economy in the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/QFcHmP7GQI — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 31, 2021

Biden’s comments came after the group “Business Roundtable” recently condemned the tax hikes for infrastructure, saying it will reduce their opportunities to grow, slow the creation of new jobs and drag on GDP growth.