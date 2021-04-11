Biden continues to push infrastructure plan on GOP

OAN Newsroom

Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan is coming under fire by outside sources as he continues to look for bipartisan engagement.

Analysts said tax increases are on the table to pay for the massive $2 trillion plan, however Biden has been clear he’s willing to negotiate. They said when it comes to raising the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent, the administration could compromise on that in order to get a “yes” vote on the floor.

A journalist at the New York Times has already noted the plan will likely not be paid for. Columnist David Brooks made those comments during an interview on Saturday, suggesting Democrats will keep all the spending in the bill, but will compromise on the tax increases in the plan.

“I think the Democrats will get what they want on spending, and then they’ll compromise on tax increases,” Brooks said. “And so, the plan will not be paid for. That would fit the norm.”

In the meantime, the White House said it is prepared to negotiate the tax hikes needed to pay for the current infrastructure plan.

During an interview on Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg indicated a bipartisan support was preferred, although inaction is not an option.

“So inaction is not an option, but there is a strong preference for the president, the administration, certainly for me to do these things in regular order,” Buttigieg said. “The sooner the better, I think is the bottom line. We’ve got to get this done.”

Speculation has continued to swirl whether or not Democrats will force the plan through using reconciliation and avoiding the filibuster if they can’t find appropriate Republican support.

Joe Biden is expected to sit down with a bipartisan group of lawmakers from both the House and Senate this week to push his infrastructure plan.

The idea of infrastructure has always evolved to meet the aspirations of the American people — and it’s evolving again today. pic.twitter.com/AgJAdN4HML — President Biden (@POTUS) April 7, 2021

This came as Republicans have signaled disapproval over the massive spending plan.

Biden has indicated he’ll move forward with the plan, regardless of their support. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is aiming to have the House pass the legislation by July.