Biden continues to push bipartisan support on infrastructure plan

NEW CASTLE, DE - JULY 21: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about economic recovery during a campaign event at Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Center on July 21, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. Biden took no questions from the press at the conclusion of the event. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:00 PM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Joe Biden is continuing to push for bipartisan support on his infrastructure proposal.

During a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday, Biden indicated that he wants Republican support, but will pass the bill alone if necessary.

Biden said he’s prepared to negotiate the extent of the infrastructure project, as well as how it will be paid for.

GOP officials present noted the meeting made good points, but there is still a lot of space between the two parties.

“I think we’re going to be able to get, I’m hoping we’ll have some bipartisan support across the board,” Biden stated. “I’ve already spoke to some of my Republican colleagues about dealing with the infrastructure legislation we have up there, as well as other budget items.”

White House officials said Biden is expected to hold additional bipartisan meetings later this month.

