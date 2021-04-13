Biden continues to push bipartisan support on infrastructure plan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Joe Biden is continuing to push for bipartisan support on his infrastructure proposal.

During a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday, Biden indicated that he wants Republican support, but will pass the bill alone if necessary.

We can’t let the divisions of the moment stop us from doing right by our future. That’s why this afternoon, I brought together a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss how we can build America’s infrastructure back better with the American Jobs Plan. pic.twitter.com/OT3gSXQcU2 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2021

Biden said he’s prepared to negotiate the extent of the infrastructure project, as well as how it will be paid for.

GOP officials present noted the meeting made good points, but there is still a lot of space between the two parties.

“I think we’re going to be able to get, I’m hoping we’ll have some bipartisan support across the board,” Biden stated. “I’ve already spoke to some of my Republican colleagues about dealing with the infrastructure legislation we have up there, as well as other budget items.”

White House officials said Biden is expected to hold additional bipartisan meetings later this month.