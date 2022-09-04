Biden continues to accuse Republicans of ‘extremism’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:10 PM PT – Sunday, September 4, 2022

A message posted on Biden’s Twitter account on Sunday proposed that people who are a part of the Make America Great Again movement are ‘a threat’ to the soul of America.

MAGA proposals are a threat to the very soul of this country. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 4, 2022

A separate tweet claimed the Make America Great Again movement is an extremist agenda that contradicts the statement of the rule of law.

The MAGA agenda represents an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic. It doesn’t respect our Constitution.

It doesn’t believe in the rule of law.

And it doesn’t recognize the will of the people. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 4, 2022

Biden is facing harsh criticism over his attacks on supporters of Donald J. Trump. Observers are saying that the claims Biden made during his speech are inflammatory and divisive. During his Save America Rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on Saturday, the 45th President said Biden’s claims are vicious and hateful.

BREAKING: Trump on Biden's speech: “The most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American President vilifying 75 million citizens..as threats to democracy and enemies of the state.” pic.twitter.com/9NGc1lAcpf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 3, 2022

“Vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150, if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and as enemies of the state,” Trump stated. “You’re all enemies of the state. He’s an enemy of the state if you want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him, which is circling around him. ‘Do this. Do that, Joe. You got to do this, Joe’. Right.”

Biden also claimed the MAGA agenda violates the US Constitution and it doesn’t respect the will of the people.