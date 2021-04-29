Biden claims white supremacy is biggest terror threat, security experts say Islamic terrorists killed thousands of Americans

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2021

Joe Biden attempted to downplay the threat that radical Islamic terrorism poses to America. In his address to Congress Tuesday, Biden claimed white supremacists pose a greater threat to the U.S. than radical Islamists. Biden also refused to call Islamic terrorism by its name, but instead called it the “jihadist threat.”

Pres. Biden: "We won't ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland today: White supremacy is terrorism." LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/C9Fo91RNwe #JointAddress pic.twitter.com/1aJR6GBQdZ — ABC News (@ABC) April 29, 2021

This came as Biden’s federal agencies have recently been criticized for targeting conservatives with illegal searches and probes for apparent political purposes. Biden also claimed Islamic terrorists are far away from the U.S., despite his plan to increase the intake of refugees from hotbeds of Islamic terror.

Last night Biden claimed white supremacy is the greatest threat to our nation. As usual, he's dead wrong. Democrats continue to attack our freedoms, our liberties, our constitution and deliberately divide Americans. Democrats are the greatest threat to our nation. Period!! — Linda Hart (@LindaHartForUSA) April 29, 2021

“Al-Qaida and ISIS are in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, other places in Africa and the Middle East and beyond,” Biden alleged. “And we won’t ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today: White supremacist terrorism. We’re not going to ignore that either.”

Security experts immediately refuted Biden’s claims by saying Islamic terrorists have killed thousands of Americans.