Biden claims white supremacy is biggest terror threat, security experts say Islamic terrorists killed thousands of Americans

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden spoke about his plan to revive America's economy and health as it continues to recover from a devastating pandemic. He delivered his speech before 200 invited lawmakers and other government officials instead of the normal 1600 guests because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:45 PM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2021

Joe Biden attempted to downplay the threat that radical Islamic terrorism poses to America. In his address to Congress Tuesday, Biden claimed white supremacists pose a greater threat to the U.S. than radical Islamists. Biden also refused to call Islamic terrorism by its name, but instead called it the “jihadist threat.”

This came as Biden’s federal agencies have recently been criticized for targeting conservatives with illegal searches and probes for apparent political purposes. Biden also claimed Islamic terrorists are far away from the U.S., despite his plan to increase the intake of refugees from hotbeds of Islamic terror.

“Al-Qaida and ISIS are in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, other places in Africa and the Middle East and beyond,” Biden alleged. “And we won’t ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today: White supremacist terrorism. We’re not going to ignore that either.”

Security experts immediately refuted Biden’s claims by saying Islamic terrorists have killed thousands of Americans.

