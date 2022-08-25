Biden claims had no advance knowledge of Trump raid, Republicans argue either DOJ went rogue or Biden knew about its actions

OAN Newsroom

President Joe Biden has continued to insist he did not know about the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s home until after it happened. While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Biden said he had no advance notice about the raid, echoing prior remarks by White House officials.

However, Republicans believe the unprecedented raid must have been approved at the highest level and Biden must have at least known about it. They argue if it wasn’t then it means the Department of Justice has gone rogue. Meanwhile, members of the GOP say if the raid was approved by Biden then it is, indeed, a politically-motivated attack.

“Is (Merrick) Garland a rogue AG who goes out there raiding presidential homes without approval from the White House?” asked Tom Fitton, President of government oversight group Judicial Watch. “He should be fired if that’s the case. Of course, it’s not the case.”

HOT INFO: Biden raid on Trump home is a wild abuse of power! I have the facts and law from @JudicialWatch Clinton "sock drawer" cast that could save President Trump from this lawlessness! HISTORIC and URGENT @JudicialWatch Update: https://t.co/arnUxVIzxW pic.twitter.com/Y7CbIQeKtq — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 22, 2022

Republican lawmakers are now requesting documents related to the Mar-a-Lago raid, saying it’s still unclear how the FBI justified its actions.