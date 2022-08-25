Trending

Biden claims had no advance knowledge of Trump raid, Republicans argue either DOJ went rogue or Biden knew about its actions

Police direct traffic outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:09 AM PT – Thursday, August 25, 2022

President Joe Biden has continued to insist he did not know about the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s home until after it happened. While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Biden said he had no advance notice about the raid, echoing prior remarks by White House officials.

However, Republicans believe the unprecedented raid must have been approved at the highest level and Biden must have at least known about it. They argue if it wasn’t then it means the Department of Justice has gone rogue. Meanwhile, members of the GOP say if the raid was approved by Biden then it is, indeed, a politically-motivated attack.

Is (Merrick) Garland a rogue AG who goes out there raiding presidential homes without approval from the White House?” asked Tom Fitton, President of government oversight group Judicial Watch. “He should be fired if that’s the case. Of course, it’s not the case.”

Republican lawmakers are now requesting documents related to the Mar-a-Lago raid, saying it’s still unclear how the FBI justified its actions.

