Biden calls on world leaders to help address global supply-chain woes



U.S. President Joe Biden adjusts his face mask as he and European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured) make a joint statement to speak about steel and aluminium tariffs, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Joe Biden adjusts his face mask as he and European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured) make a joint statement to speak about steel and aluminium tariffs, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

October 31, 2021

ROME (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday called on other world leaders to take action to reduce supply-chain problems and prevent them from happening in the future.

Biden, speaking to fellow leaders gathered for the G20 summit in Rome, also laid out new steps his administration is taking to address the issue at home.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason)