Biden calls for war crimes trial against Putin amid suspected civilian killings by Russian forces in Ukraine

President Joe Biden asserted that Vladimir Putin should be put on trial for war crimes amid reports of civilian deaths among other suspected atrocities by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Bucha as well as other areas.

Biden, once again, condemned Putin as a “war criminal” on Monday, while citing the graphic images emerging from Bucha following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

According to the Associated Press, reporters spotted at least 2 bodies on a street in the city northwest of Kiev . Ukrainian officials said more than 400 dead civilians have been found in towns in the Kiev region that Russian forces recently left.

“You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal,” Biden stated. “Well, the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him. He is a war criminal, but we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight and we have to gather all the detail…what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone’s seen it.”

Russia’s claims it has no responsibility in the matter. In the meantime, Biden said he plans to slap additional sanctions on the country. This comes as a mass grave site was also discovered in Bucha. There is reportedly evidence that bodies were shot at close range.

Ukraine’s foreign minister called on the International Criminal Court to collect evidence of Russian war crimes. Nonetheless, the Kremlin has remained sturdy in denying the allegations.