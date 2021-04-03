Biden called out for gathering with family for Easter

OAN Newsroom

The White House attempted to defend Joe Biden’s decision to gather with family members over the Easter holiday.

Biden and the first lady left the White House on Friday, after he previously said he’d be spending the holiday weekend with family members at Camp David. He said since being vaccinated, he and his wife would be able to get together with family members, though it’s not known how many others in the family have also been vaccinated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke about the gathering on Friday when pressed on the message his travel is sending to Americans.

“Well, I don’t have a specific number of family members, but I can assure you that the president is — strives to be a role model in every aspect of how he’s living in this difficult time we’re all going through,” Psaki stated. “It’s a limited group, and certainly not the big Irish Biden clan that many of you have seen throughout the course of his time in public office.

In mid-March, Biden set a target date of July 4 for when he believed Americans would be able to safely gather in small groups.