FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House, in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House, in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

July 23, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a telephone call on Friday that the United States will continue to support Afghanistan, including with development and humanitarian aid, the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)