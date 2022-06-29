Biden announces increase of US forces in Europe

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:51 AM PT – Wednesday, June 29, 2022

President Joe Biden announced the US is ramping up forces in Europe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Spain Wednesday, he said the US is enhancing its “forced posture” in Europe.

Biden revealed the US will be establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland for the Fifth Army Corps, which are the first permanent American forces on NATO’s Eastern Flank. He also announced the nation will deploy thousands of additional troops in Romania and Baltic states on a rotating basis.

“And together our allies, we’re going to make sure that NATO is ready to meet threats from all directions across every domain: land, air and the sea,” Biden stated. “At the moment when Putin has shattered peace in Europe and attacked the very, very tenets of rule based order, the United States and our allies, we’re going to step up, we’re stepping up. We’re proving that NATO is more needed now than it ever has been and is as important as it ever has been.”

🇺🇸 @POTUS arrives in Madrid to participate in the #NATOSummit and reaffirm the steadfast commitment of the United States to our Transatlantic Allies. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/x4jfN05f7x — US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) June 29, 2022

The President emphasized bolstering NATO’s strength is crucial. Biden also praised Sweden and Finland for their push to join the alliance and said it will make NATO stronger as well as more secure.