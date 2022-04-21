Biden announces $800M in additional military aid to Ukraine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:44 AM PT – Thursday, April 21, 2022

President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military aid for Ukraine. He made the announcement at the White House Thursday in a move raising the total amount of military aid the US has given to Ukraine to $3.4 billion since the invasion began.

Today, I am announcing another $800 million to further augment Ukraine’s ability to fight in the East. This package will include heavy artillery weapons, dozens of howitzers, and 144,000 rounds of ammunition to go with them. It also includes more tactical drones. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 21, 2022

According to Biden, the new aid includes artillery, dozens of Howitzers and 44,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine to help fight the escalating Russian assault on the eastern part of the nation. The President emphasized American and international assistance has substantially helped Ukraine.

“The sustained and coordinated support of the international community led and facilitated by the United States is a significant reason why Ukraine is able to stop Russia from taking over their country this far,” Biden stated. “Every American taxpayer, every member of our armed forces can be proud of the fact that our country’s generosity, and the skill and service of our military helped arm and repel Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.”

Biden revealed the US will also be providing an additional $500 million in humanitarian and financial assistance. The President will be sending Congress a request to approve more funding to Ukraine given the funds authorized last month are nearly exhausted.

The US will also reportedly train Ukrainians to use heavy weapon systems provided as military aid. On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the Department of Defense will teach Ukrainian trainers how to use 155-millimeter Howitzer artillery systems outside Ukraine in the coming days.

NEWS: U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine Provides What's Needed, as Neededhttps://t.co/nlL6ysUoa1 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) April 19, 2022

The trainers will then return to Ukraine to teach the troops. The long-range systems were specifically requested by Ukraine for the different type of fighting in the Donbas.