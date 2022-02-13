Biden and Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to discuss security on Sunday



FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine December 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine December 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

February 13, 2022

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak on Sunday, the spokesman for Ukrainian leader’s said.

Sergii Nykyforov said on Facebook the two leaders “would discuss the security situation and ongoing diplomatic de-escalation efforts”.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)