OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:00 AM PT – Friday, September 9, 2022

National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix says that Joe Biden is preparing to use executive action to push provisions in the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or Pro Act, now stalled in the Senate. Mix says the bill contains key policies Big Labor has been pushing for the past 80-years. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.