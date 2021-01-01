Biden administration, Democrats push reformed voting rights laws

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The Biden administration may be making moves which could make committing voter fraud easier.

Analysts this week are citing comments made on Tuesday by White House adviser Susan Rice, who said the White House will be addressing voting rights in their push for racial equity.

Democrats have pushed for bills allowing for automatic and online voter registration and making universal mail-in ballots permanent, claiming they are aimed at increasing voter turnout.

Susan Rice on efforts underway in states to change voting laws: "This is something that I expect the president will address in his remarks today. It's a matter of real concern." They endorse restoring the Voting Rights Act. — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) January 26, 2021

Rice said voting rights are a legitimate concern and the U.S. needs to expand access to the ballot.

“It’s a matter of real concern because we ought to be in the business of encouraging and enabling all Americans who are eligible to vote to be able to vote,” Rice stated. “And that’s why we will continue to work with Congress on its various efforts to advance democratic reforms.”

However, experts maintain any new voting laws should have bipartisan support as Republicans have reform changes in mind like stricter voter ID laws and tighter signature verification.