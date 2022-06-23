Biden admin. sends mixed messages on tackling key issues

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 5:44 PM PT – Thursday, June 23 2022

The Biden administration struggled to convince consumers that they’re really attempting to bring down gas prices. On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed officials were working to get gas prices under control.

“Let me just tell you that the president and I, and our administration, is absolutely committed to doing everything that we can to bring down the cost of gas at the pump,” voiced Harris.

However, President Joe Biden does not seem to be quite as optimistic.

“The idea we’re going to be able to click a switch and bring down the cost of gasoline is not likely in the near term,” said Biden.

Critics recently mocked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre for saying Biden is doing what he can to “alleviate” gas prices.

“The President has been very clear in making sure that he does everything he can to alleviate the pain that American families are feeling when it comes to gas prices,” the secretary expressed.

Despite this, the White House said they’re going to suspend the federal gas tax for 90 days in an effort to help consumers, which will allow families to feel a little bit of relief. A whole 18 cents per gallon of gas. However, critics have derided the move as they state even former President Barack Obama criticized the idea of a gas tax holiday during his presidential campaign in 2008, calling it a “gimmick” at the time.

“For us to suggest that 30 cents a day, for 3 months is real relief, that that’s a real energy policy,” stated Obama. “It means that we are not tackling the problem that has to be tackled.”

Additionally, Biden has called on states to provide relief to consumers by suspending the state gas tax, while continuing to blame the conflict in Ukraine for high gas prices and inflation. According to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Ukraine is not the driving force behind rising inflation.

“Given how inflation has escalated over the past 18 months, would you say that the word Ukraine is the primary driver of inflation in America,?” questioned Powell. “No, inflation was high certainly before the war in Ukraine broke out. I’m glad to hear you say that the Biden administration seems to be intent on deflecting blame and recently this past Sunday spread the misinformation that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the biggest single driver of inflation. I’m glad that you agree with me that’s not the truth.”

Critics said the real problem with Biden’s gas prices and rising inflation are his own policies. A recent poll by I&I and Tipps showed 53 percent of Democrats believe Biden’s policies are to blame for inflation. Two-thirds of the poll’s respondents showed 66 percent believe too much federal spending has worsened inflation. Somehow despite it all, Biden refuses to take the blame.

MORE NEWS: NFL Commissioner Testifies Before House Oversight Committee