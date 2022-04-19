Biden admin. revives failed Build Back Better ahead of midterms

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:09 AM PT – Tuesday, April 19 2022

The Biden administration is still hoping to jam the so-called Build Back Better spending plan through Congress. During a White House press briefing on Monday, Secretary Jen Psaki said negotiations on a new spending bill are underway and they include a number of Democrat lawmakers.

These efforts come despite Republicans noting that multi-trillion dollar deficits caused by last year’s spending packages led to record-high inflation. However, Psaki said President Joe Biden is committed to more spending. To do so, the Biden administration will have to win over moderate Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Democrats previously suggested the failed Build Back Better bill could be renamed in another attempt to pass it through Congress this year. However, it appears that simply renaming the bill might be enough as senators Sinema and Manchin maintain they will not support the bill unless it’s trimmed down.

During a recent Arizona Chamber of Commerce speech, Sinema warned she will be just as critical of the bill in potential future discussions as she was last year. Meanwhile, Manchin has continued to voice inflation concerns and has said he wants half of any new revenue from a spending bill to go toward deficit reduction.

Remember, as bad as inflation is today, Joe Biden tried to spend an additional *$4,900,000,000,000* on his "Build Back Better" slush fund. This would have made our record inflation even worse. pic.twitter.com/FbFR9BDPpI — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 12, 2022

Looking ahead, the Biden administration and Democrat lawmakers have yet to set a firm deadline for when they want to get a revived deal. However, some Democrats have reportedly suggested if the Build Back Better bill isn’t revived before the midterms, they will pull the plug for good.