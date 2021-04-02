Biden admin. lifts Trump-Era sanctions on ICC officials

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:25 PM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

On Friday, Joe Biden announced the decision to lift sanctions on officials from the International Court of Justice. The move removed sanctions on ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and took a top deputy’s name off the Specially Designated Nationals list.

Visa restrictions on certain ICC personnel were also rescinded. The sanctions were put in place by the Trump administration over the ICC’s probe into U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan as well as Israeli troops in the Palestinian Authority.

Announcement by @SecBlinken on ending sanctions and visa restrictions against @IntlCrimCourt personnel. pic.twitter.com/EzBaJqr4v5 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 2, 2021

Critics have said the sanctions were justified as the U.S. has never ratified the treaty creating the court, which therefore has no jurisdiction to investigate U.S. nationals.