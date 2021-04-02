Trending

Biden admin. lifts Trump-Era sanctions on ICC officials

US President Joe Biden, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, holds his first cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 1, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:25 PM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

On Friday, Joe Biden announced the decision to lift sanctions on officials from the International Court of Justice. The move removed sanctions on ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and took a top deputy’s name off the Specially Designated Nationals list.

Gambian war crimes lawyer Fatou Bensouda takes the oath during a swearing-in ceremony as the International Criminal Court's new chief prosecutor in The Hague, on June 15, 2012. The 51-year-old Bensouda is the first woman and the first African to head the team of prosecutors at the tribunal, which is currently investigating 15 cases in seven countries, all of them African. Taking the oath before ICC judges and a public gallery packed with foreign diplomats and dignitaries, Bensouda vowed to continue to pursue those wanted for crimes of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. AFP PHOTO/POOL/ANP/ BAS CZERWINSKI netherlands out (Photo by BAS CZERWINSKI / ANP / AFP) (Photo by BAS CZERWINSKI/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Visa restrictions on certain ICC personnel were also rescinded. The sanctions were put in place by the Trump administration over the ICC’s probe into U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan as well as Israeli troops in the Palestinian Authority.

Critics have said the sanctions were justified as the U.S. has never ratified the treaty creating the court, which therefore has no jurisdiction to investigate U.S. nationals.

