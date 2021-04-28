Biden admin. fails to deliver on promise of a ‘better America’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:21 AM PT – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Under Joe Biden’s current leadership, it’s becoming apparent how the administration is failing to deliver what they promised, namely a so-called “better America” than that of President Trump.

A recent Yahoo News report found 10 areas where the Biden administration has done far more harm than good. The report explained how the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) law enforcement arm known as the Internet Covert Program (ICOP) proves Biden’s America is invading the rights of citizens nationwide.

The surveillance effort involves analysts combing through social media sites looking for posts deemed as threatening, which are then sent to other government agencies. Political commentator Glenn Beck said he’s disappointed, but not surprised to find out the Postal Service is spying on American citizens.

I'd really like to know what authority the U.S. POSTAL SERVICE has to monitor the internet. #Istandwiththepolice, but I deeply question #iCOP pic.twitter.com/9sv25Mk06Z — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 22, 2021

In the meantime, 30 representatives sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy last week requesting details on the monitoring.

A recent CNN report noted, 63 of the largest police jurisdictions saw increases in at least one category of violent crimes following the disastrous defund the police movement.

In an interview Monday, former Las Vegas Police Lt. Randy Sutton said America is on the verge of a public crisis. Sutton argued that the anti-police rhetoric and actions across the country are psychologically and emotionally damaging, which has resulted in mass departures of officers.

The fallout continues as its reported that in many cities hundreds of police officers are retiring, resigning and quitting their jobs. In an exclusive interview with One American News, the president of New York City’s Sergeant Benevolent Association, Ed Mullins, said police officers are walking off the job and retiring en mass over political agendas.

“Mayor DeBlaiso who comes in with all these progressive policies, along with the city council that adopt these progressive policies and they begin this anti-police agenda,” he explained.

Through its inaction, the Biden administration is busy putting the safety of all American citizens at risk, including the very communities most at-risk for violence, robbery and homicides.

