Biden admin. allows mainstream media into Donna CBP camp

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The Biden administration has finally allowed journalists to enter the Donna CBP migrant center in Texas for an organized press visit.

Footage released by mainstream networks on Tuesday showed clean and organized groups of migrants undergoing medical and biometric procedures.

This came in stark difference with the shots released by Project Veritas and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), which showed unsanitary conditions and overcrowding in Biden’s border camps.

With 50+ illegal immigrants at the Donna, Texas detention facility currently COVID-19 positive, can you provide comment on the total lack of social distancing as seen in these horrific images? @PressSec @JoeBiden #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/mXQM6YbttJ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

“Wanna know why we’re seeing this crazy border surge? Because Joe Biden told the world ‘come on in, catch and release is back in business.’ This is madness, it’s gotta stop,” Cruz stated.

How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility? Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight. pic.twitter.com/vHT2U7Nh1z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021

The Biden administration has failed to acknowledge it’s role in the latest surge of human smuggling at the Mexico border, which has grounded the U.S. immigration system to a halt.

