Biden admin. allows mainstream media into Donna CBP camp

Young minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The minors are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 500 children in them. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills,Pool)

Young minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills,Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:30 PM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The Biden administration has finally allowed journalists to enter the Donna CBP migrant center in Texas for an organized press visit.

Footage released by mainstream networks on Tuesday showed clean and organized groups of migrants undergoing medical and biometric procedures.

A migrant and her daughter have their biometric data entered at the intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)

A migrant and her daughter have their biometric data entered at the intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)

 

This came in stark difference with the shots released by Project Veritas and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), which showed unsanitary conditions and overcrowding in Biden’s border camps.

“Wanna know why we’re seeing this crazy border surge? Because Joe Biden told the world ‘come on in, catch and release is back in business.’ This is madness, it’s gotta stop,” Cruz stated.

The Biden administration has failed to acknowledge it’s role in the latest surge of human smuggling at the Mexico border, which has grounded the U.S. immigration system to a halt.

