Biden admin. accuses ‘MAGA Republicans’ of ‘extremism,’ claims they ‘don’t respect rule of law’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:54 AM PT – Thursday, September 1, 2022

The Biden administration has continued to attack supporters of 45th President Donald Trump with another round of divisive statements. Specifically, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday that Republicans “don’t respect the rule of law.”

“The MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican Party,” she stated. “That extreme — this is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.”

The extreme MAGA Republicans have made their choice: to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate, and division. We’ve chosen a different path: forward, the future, unity, hope, and optimism. We choose to build a better America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 30, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre also took aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene by accusing them of “inciting violence.” This comes as the Biden administration is facing public backlash for comparing MAGA Republicans to “semi-fascists.”

“And here’s the thing, the President’s not going to shy away to call out what he clearly sees is happening in this country,” said the White House Press Secretary. “You know, again, MAGA Republicans are this extreme part of their party and that is just facts. And that’s what he’s going to continue to lay out.”

Biden: I respect conservative Republicans. I don't respect MAGA Republicans. Translation: I respect neutered Republicans who roll over & do whatever we tell them to. I don’t respect conservatives who feel they have a right to their own opinions & beliefs and give Dems pushback. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 26, 2022

This comes as GOP lawmakers suspect political motives behind the Biden FBI raid of Trump’s Florida home while scores of January protesters still face detention and lengthy prison terms.