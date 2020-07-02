Bidders for Spain’s MasMovil secure increased financing package



FILE PHOTO: A balloon with the logo of Masmovil is seen during its bourse debut in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina FILE PHOTO: A balloon with the logo of Masmovil is seen during its bourse debut in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) – A consortium bidding to buy Spanish telecoms operator MasMovil <MASM.MC> secured a loan of 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) to finance the deal, according to a term sheet from one of the lead managing banks.

The seven-year loan, which private equity firms Cinven, KKR <KKR.N> and Providence aim to use the finance the bid, was increased in size from an originally targeted 1.5 billion euros.

Barclays <BARC.L> , BNP Paribas <BNPP.PA>, Morgan Stanley <MS.N> and Deutsche Bank <DBKGn.DE>, acted as joint global coordinators, while Credit Agricole <CAGR.PA>, Mizuho and Santander <SAN.MC> were bookrunners.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Jesús Aguado)