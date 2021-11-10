Beyond Meat forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates



FILE PHOTO: Products from Beyond Meat Inc, the vegan burger maker, are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS//File Photo FILE PHOTO: Products from Beyond Meat Inc, the vegan burger maker, are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS//File Photo

November 10, 2021

(Reuters) – Beyond Meat Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, signaling continued weakness in demand from grocery stores which the plant-based meat maker had flagged last month.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter net revenue of $85 million to $110 million, compared with analysts’ estimates of $131.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)