Beyond Meat beats revenue estimates, raises forecast



FILE PHOTO: The company logo and trading information for Beyond Meat is displayed on a screen during the IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/ FILE PHOTO: The company logo and trading information for Beyond Meat is displayed on a screen during the IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/

October 28, 2019

(Reuters) – Beyond Meat Inc <BYND.O> beat third-quarter revenue estimates and raised its full-year forecast on Monday, as the vegan burger maker earned more from new partnerships with restaurants looking to cash in on demand for plant-based proteins.

The California-based company said it expects full-year net revenue of $265 million to $275 million. The company had previously forecast net revenue to exceed $240 million.

Net revenue rose 250% to $91.96 million in the three months ended Sept. 28, above Wall Street’s estimate of $82.2 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)