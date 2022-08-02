Betsy DeVos demands abolition of Dept. of Education

OAN Newsroom

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, once again, called for the abolition of the department she once headed. When she spoke to Breitbart on Monday, she said that anybody who is serious about reducing the size of the federal government should get on board with cutting the Education Department. DeVos suggested this idea must be a central tenet of the Republican party platform.

According to the former Education Secretary, the bureaucracy does what it can to work against the interests of the people. She claimed the department was started in the 70s due to a corrupt political bargain. Since then, she feels it has only been used to increase the power of teachers’ unions and other self-interested groups.

“I just think about the experience in the Department of Education and how formidable the bureaucracy is,” explained DeVos. “And how difficult it is to advance policy in an environment where the vast majority of the individuals are actually working against you.”

DeVos went on to say that she wants to see education policy returned to the United States.

