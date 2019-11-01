Trending

Beto O’Rourke drops out of 2020 presidential race

In this Oct. 17, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke speaks during a campaign rally in Grand Prairie, Texas. O’Rourke has announced he’s dropping his 2020 presidential bid. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:25 PM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

Democrat presidential candidate Robert Francis O’Rourke has officially dropped out of the 2020 race. On Friday, the former Texas lawmaker said he’s ending his campaign and has no plans to run for Senate — or endorse another candidate.

“My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” stated O’Rourke. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign…and it is in the best interests of the country.”

Recent reports claimed O’Rourke has been struggling to recapture the energy of his popularity spike in 2018, following his announcement of a bid for Senator Ted Cruz’s seat.

In this Oct. 10, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke speaks during the Power of our Pride Town Hall in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

In a series of tweets, the former candidate said he’s grateful to the people who’ve supported his campaign.

He went on to say he’ll work to ensure the Democrat nominee is successful in defeating President Trump in 2020.

“Let us continue to fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together,” stated O’Rourke. “Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence, dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change, we will continue to organize, mobilize and act.

President Trump reacted to the news shortly thereafter, criticizing the 2020 hopeful for claiming to be “born for this” election.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE