Beto O’Rourke drops out of 2020 presidential race

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:25 PM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

Democrat presidential candidate Robert Francis O’Rourke has officially dropped out of the 2020 race. On Friday, the former Texas lawmaker said he’s ending his campaign and has no plans to run for Senate — or endorse another candidate.

“My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” stated O’Rourke. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign…and it is in the best interests of the country.”

Recent reports claimed O’Rourke has been struggling to recapture the energy of his popularity spike in 2018, following his announcement of a bid for Senator Ted Cruz’s seat.

In a series of tweets, the former candidate said he’s grateful to the people who’ve supported his campaign.

I am grateful to all the people who made up the heart and soul of this campaign. You were among the hundreds of thousands who made a donation, signed up to volunteer or spread the word about this campaign and our opportunity to help decide the election of our lifetime. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

He went on to say he’ll work to ensure the Democrat nominee is successful in defeating President Trump in 2020.

“Let us continue to fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together,” stated O’Rourke. “Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence, dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change, we will continue to organize, mobilize and act.

We will work to ensure that the Democratic nominee is successful in defeating Donald Trump in 2020. I can tell you firsthand from having the chance to know the candidates, we will be well served by any one of them, and I’m going to be proud to support whoever she or he is. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

President Trump reacted to the news shortly thereafter, criticizing the 2020 hopeful for claiming to be “born for this” election.