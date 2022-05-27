Beto O’Rourke, BLM Houston to attend protest outside NRA conference

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:20 AM PT – Friday, May 27, 2022

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) is set to join Black Lives Matter for a anti-gun rally outside the NRA conference. O’Rourke’s attendance has been confirmed by his campaign.

“Action is the antidote to despair,” O’Rourke declared.

We’re making a stand for the lives of our fellow Texans: https://t.co/ddKCWKqeQK pic.twitter.com/KWzHwS0TjP — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 27, 2022

According to the Democrat’s event page, scores of far-left activist groups, including BLM Houston and March For Our Lives, will take part in the protest alongside O’Rourke. Houston City Police Chief Troy Finner anticipates rife anti-gun protests outside the event.

“We’re going to have enough officers to deal with whatever we need to deal with immediately,” said Finner.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) was initially scheduled to speak at the convention alongside former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), but decided to skip the event and return to Uvalde instead. His office said he will record video remarks for the NRA event.

“After prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials, I have decided not to speak at the NRA breakfast this morning,” the governor said. “While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those who are suffering in Uvalde.”

Somber evening as Cecilia & I joined Uvalde to mourn the loss of innocent lives. We honored the beautiful children & teachers stolen from us. This horrific tragedy has torn the fabric of this community. Together, Texans will ensure it is not ripped apart. pic.twitter.com/5YBlukMREG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 26, 2022

The protest follows O’Rourke’s confrontation with Abbott at a press conference in Uvalde on Wednesday. The convention is set to take place on Friday and end Sunday.