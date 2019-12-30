Trending

Berlin police say they are in control after attempted robbery

Police officers guard an area after an individual fired shots in the city centre of Berlin
Police officers guard an area after an individual fired shots in the city centre of Berlin, Germany December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

December 30, 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) – Berlin police said they were in control of the situation after a shot was fired on Monday in an attempted armed robbery at a store in the German capital.

“We currently believe the shot was fired in an attempted robbery on a shop in Friedrichstrasse. We have the situation under control,” they tweeted, without saying whether anyone had been hurt.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

