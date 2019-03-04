Berlin, asked about Italy, says bail-in rules are key for saving banks



March 4, 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) – The European Union’s “bail-in” rules covering failing banks are a crucial instrument, a German Finance Ministry spokesman said when asked about a Bank of Italy official’s comment that they were damaging and virtually impossible to apply.

“The bail-in rules that we came up with are one of the key lessons from the financial crisis – they are there and will be adhered to,” the spokesman told a news conference on Monday.

Designed after the global financial crisis to shield taxpayers from costly bank bailouts, bail-in rules require investors in a bank to bear losses before public funds can be tapped.

