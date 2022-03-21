Buffett deepens insurance bet with $11.6 billion Alleghany deal



March 21, 2022

(Reuters) -Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc has struck an $11.6 billion deal to buy Alleghany Corp, the owner of reinsurer TransRe, just weeks after the 91-year-old billionaire bemoaned the lack of good investment opportunities.

Alleghany adds to Berkshire’s already large insurance portfolio, which includes Geico auto insurance, General Re reinsurance and a unit that insures against major and unusual risks.

Founded in 1929 by railroad entrepreneurs Oris and Mantis Van Sweringen, New York-based Alleghany operates mainly in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance through subsidiaries and investments.

Alleghany was transformed from a largely railroad holding company into an insurance and investment firm by Fred Morgan Kirby II. The company’s board is currently led by Jefferson Kirby.

“Berkshire will be the perfect permanent home for Alleghany, a company that I have closely observed for 60 years,” Berkshire Hathaway’s Chairman and Chief Executive Warren Buffett said in a statement on Monday.

“Throughout 85 years the Kirby family has created a business that has many similarities to Berkshire Hathaway,” Buffett said.

Buffett had pledged in February to keep more than $30 billion of cash on hand, leaving plenty available for the right acquisition.

Alleghany’s insurance holdings also include RSUI Group, an underwriter of wholesale specialty insurance, and CapSpecialty, a specialty insurance company.

Berkshire Hathaway offered $848.02 for each share of Alleghany, a premium of more than 25% to the company’s closing price on Friday.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 and Alleghany will operate as an independent unit of Berkshire Hathaway after closing.

Goldman Sachs advised Alleghany on the deal.

