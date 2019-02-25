Berkshire Hathaway Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December: Earnings Summary



FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, tours the exhibit hall at the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, tours the exhibit hall at the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

February 25, 2019

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share. The mean expectation of 4 analysts for the quarter that ended in December was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

Revenue fell 52.1 percent to $28.21 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $33.69 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $10.31.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 20.2 percent in the last three months.

In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates and there have been no positive earnings revisions.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc shares had fallen by 1.1 percent this quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported a quarterly loss of $25.39 billion.

Wall Street’s mean 12-month price target for Berkshire Hathaway Inc is $244.67.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 “strong buy” or “buy,” 2 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

This summary was machine generated February 25 at 08:15 a.m. GMT.