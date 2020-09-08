Bennett wins stage 10 of Tour de France, Roglic retains overall lead



Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 10 - Ile d'Oleron to Ile de Re - France - September 8, 2020. Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland wins the stage. Pool via REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard

September 8, 2020

ILE DE RE, France (Reuters) – Ireland’s Sam Bennett put on a burst of power to win the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, a 168.5-km ride from the Ile d’Oleron to the Ile de Re.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

