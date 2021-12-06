Bengals QB Joe Burrow dislocates finger on throwing hand



Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

December 6, 2021

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dislocated the pinkie finger on his throwing hand during Sunday’s 41-22 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

Burrow injured the right pinkie when he was the victim of a strip-sack six-plus minutes into the opening quarter. He remained in the contest and also insists he will be on the field for next Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“It’s just something I’m going to have to deal with,” Burrow told reporters. ” I’m not going to miss any games because of it. That’s not something that’s going to happen.”

Burrow completed 24 of 40 passes for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday’s setback. He also rushed for his third touchdown of the season.

As the finger became increasingly sore, the Bengals training staff tried to tape the finger and give Burrow gloves to protect the hand.

But Burrow eventually tore off the tape and wanted no part of the gloves.

“It was a decision to make it feel better or continue to somewhat throw the ball,” Burrow said. “I decided to be able to throw the ball.”

The 300-yard outing was Burrow’s third of the season. He has passed for 3,135 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 12 games.

(Field Level Media)