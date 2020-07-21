Benettons reappoint trusted veteran as chairman of family holding firm

July 21, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Benetton family reappointed trusted advisor Gianni Mion as chairman of its holding company Edizione for a three-year term on Tuesday and said it would seek to appoint a chief executive to map out a new strategy for the group.

The moves come as the family grapples with the fallout of the 2018 Atlantia bridge disaster, which led to months of wrangling culminating in the government moving to take control of Atlantia’s motorways unit Autostrade per l’Italia.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Stephen Jewkes and Elisa Anzolin, editing by James Mackenzie)