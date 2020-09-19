Belichick, Carroll to set record on Sunday

September 19, 2020

Sunday night’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will set a record for having the two head coaches with the highest combined age ever in an NFL game.

Pete Carroll, 69, and Bill Belichick, 68, and will be a combined 137 years and 162 days old when their teams take the field in Seattle, according to NFL Research.

The previous record was set on Dec. 30, 1995, when 70-year-old Marv Levy and 65-year-old Don Shula coached against each other for the last time in their long careers.

And what will be the youngest coaching duo in Week 2? They’ll be on the field in Chicago, when the New York Giants play the Bears. Chicago coach Matt Nagy is 42; the Giants’ Joe Judge is 38.

–Field Level Media