Belgian king accepts PM resignation, installs caretaker government



Belgium's former Prime Minister Charles Michel leaves a meeting with King Philippe at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir Belgium's former Prime Minister Charles Michel leaves a meeting with King Philippe at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

December 21, 2018

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian King Philippe accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Charles Michel on Friday and requested his administration stay on in a caretaker capacity.

After consultations with party leaders, the palace said in a statement that the king had established there was a willingness to ensure the country was governed well until the next election, due on May 26.

