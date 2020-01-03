Belarus temporarily suspends export of petroleum products: Belneftekhim



MINSK (Reuters) – Belarus’s state energy firm Belneftekhim has temporarily suspended the export of petroleum products from Jan. 1, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

“A decision was taken to temporarily suspend the export of petroleum products and oil,” the spokeswoman said. “The decision has been in place since Jan. 1. We are not currently voicing the length of time that the suspension will be in place.”

Russia has halted oil supplies to refineries in Belarus amid a new contract dispute that is also threatening large Russian oil deliveries to Western Europe crossing the country.

