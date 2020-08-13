Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight

August 13, 2020

MINSK (Reuters) – Belarusian police detained about 700 people on a fourth night of protests following President Alexander Lukasheko’s contested election victory, the former Soviet republic’s interior ministry said on Thursday.

Security forces have clashed daily with protesters since Lukashenko claimed a landslide re-election victory in a vote on Sunday that his opponents say was rigged.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky in Minsk and Maria Kiselyova in Moscow; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Gareth Jones)