Beijing says mass testing for COVID-19 to enter ‘fast track’



A woman receives a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site in a residential compound after a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins A woman receives a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site in a residential compound after a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

June 23, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – Beijing’s mass testing for the new coronavirus will soon enter a “fast track” as the city’s testing capacity expands, a senior municipal health official said on Tuesday.

Beijing can now administer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day compared with 40,000 in March, Zhang Hua, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told reporters.

Beijing had taken samples from 2.95 million people between June 12 and June 22, Zhang said.

