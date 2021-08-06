Beijing prosecutors file lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat’s “youth mode”



FILE PHOTO: WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

August 6, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – Beijing prosecutors have filed a civil public interest lawsuit against a Tencent subsidiary, saying that the “youth mode” on the company’s popular social messaging app WeChat does not comply with China’s underage law.

The lawsuit was filed by Beijing’s Haidian District People’s Procuratorate, according to a website run by China’s top prosecutor.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh in Beijing, and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Susan Fenton)